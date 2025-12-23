81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'

81-year-old father of UCC Acting Vice-Chancellor bags MBA: 'I’m excited my son is graduating me'

For many Ghanaian adults, the idea of returning to school can feel unrealistic. Age, family responsibilities, work pressure and the general belief that “school is for the young” often stand in the way. But Mr Joseph Aheto has just proved that learning truly has no expiry date.

At 81 years old, Mr Aheto, the father of the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Denis Aheto, proudly graduated with an MBA in Entrepreneurship and Small Enterprise Development in December 2025.

The milestone moment took place during the 9th session of UCC’s 58th congregation, and it was as emotional as it was inspiring.

“I feel very much excited to have my own son graduating me today,” UCC's website reports Mr Aheto as having said proudly, moments after receiving his certificate.

This was not Mr Aheto’s first academic achievement. He earned his first degree in Business Administration from the University of Ghana in 1978. Decades later, he felt it was time to go back to the classroom.

According to him, the motivation came from a rather interesting place: his own children.

Speaking to the press, Mr Aheto explained that he decided to pursue further studies after realising that his two sons, both professors, were academically “overtaking” him. Rather than feel discouraged, he saw it as a challenge.

That decision led him to enrol in the MBA programme in 2022, at a time when his son was neither the Pro Vice-Chancellor nor the Acting Vice-Chancellor of UCC. This was a point he was keen to clarify.

But the journey was not without its awkward moments.

“When I enrolled and commenced lectures, many of the younger students in my class were surprised and were laughing and mocking me, asking what at all this old man wants in life,” he recalled.

Still, he refused to be deterred.

“But that didn’t deter me. I soldiered on, and now I have graduated,” he added.

Mr Aheto’s story stands as a powerful reminder to Ghanaians who feel it may be “too late” to return to school. In a society where age is often seen as a limitation, his achievement sends a clear message: education is not about how old you are, but how willing you are to learn.

