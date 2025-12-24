Abu Trica, two co-accused denied bail as Interior Ministry gets 5 weeks to clarify warrants

A Gbese District Court in Accra has ordered that Frederick Kumi, who is also known by the aliases Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng and Abu Trica, be held in custody after refusing him bail. Two other individuals charged alongside him were similarly remanded as investigations into alleged cybercrime and money laundering continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspects were apprehended by Ghanaian security agencies following an indictment by authorities in the United States, who accuse them of orchestrating a sophisticated fraud operation that reportedly targeted elderly victims and resulted in losses exceeding US$8 million.

Kumi and his co-accused were brought before the court on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, under tight security. Prosecutors informed the court that the charges stem from extensive investigations into cyber-related criminal activities, including online deception, identity fraud and unlawful financial transfers.

A U.S. federal grand jury has indicted Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng (Abu Trica), for allegedly running an $8 million romance scam that targeted elderly Americans. U.S. officials say he used AI-generated identities to build fake online… pic.twitter.com/YegiKWJvff — THE STATE NEWS (@THESTATENEWSS) December 11, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legal proceedings have been adjourned until 13 January 2026, when the court is expected to receive further updates on the matter. Meanwhile, the suspects remain in custody as extradition arrangements to the United States are considered.

According to court filings, Kumi is alleged to have played a central role in a long-running romance fraud network that has operated since 2023. The scheme is said to have exploited vulnerable individuals through carefully constructed online relationships.

The case has drawn significant international attention due to its scale and the involvement of US federal authorities. A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Ohio has charged Kumi with multiple offences, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to launder money, as well as a forfeiture count relating to the alleged criminal proceeds. If convicted in the United States, he could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Advertisement