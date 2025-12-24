betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON

betPawa launches 1UP on Double Chance exclusively for AFCON
As the Africa Cup of Nations returns with its familiar rush of drama, tension and unforgettable moments, betPawa has introduced a new feature designed for fans who understand how quickly football can turn. 

Called 1UP on Double Chance, this feature gives AFCON fans a new way to experience tournament football. 

The idea is simple and powerful. Back a team on Double Chance. The moment that team scores the first goal, the bet is settled as a win. There is no long wait until the final whistle. No anxiety over late equalisers. One goal is enough. 

1UP applies to eligible Double Chance Full Time bets only. Terms and conditions apply. 

AFCON is a tournament where early goals often define the story of a match. A single strike can lift a nation, silence a stadium or force opponents into desperate mistakes. 

With betPawa’s 1UP on Double Chance, that first breakthrough now carries even more meaning.

This feature speaks directly to the psychology of football fans. The fear of losing after being in front. The frustration of seeing a winning position slip away in the final minutes.

With 1UP on Double Chance, betPawa removes that stress and replaces it with clarity and confidence, designed for the pace and pressure of tournament football. 

While some operators offer 1UP as a standalone feature, betPawa brings it together with Double Chance to give AFCON fans a different way to experience tournament football. 

For AFCON fans, that means greater control and less waiting when the match is on the line. 

As AFCON captures the attention of millions across the continent, betPawa’s latest innovation arrives at the perfect moment. Built for the pace oftournament football and the intensity of knockout games, 1UP on Double Chance gives fans a smarter way to enjoy every match, exclusively on betPawa. 

AFCON delivers moments that define tournaments. With betPawa’s 1UP on Double Chance, a single goal can be all it takes.

Explore 1UP on Double Chance and experience AFCON with greater clarity and control on betPawa.

