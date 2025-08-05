iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: 8 New Features and Everything You Need to Know

Apple is gearing up to make a bold statement in the smartphone world with the upcoming launch of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, expected to debut in late September 2025.

These flagship devices will anchor what promises to be Apple’s most extensive product refresh yet, which includes the standard iPhone 17 and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. With more than 15 new products anticipated this fall, the spotlight is firmly on the Pro series, and for good reason.

Packed with next-generation hardware, a refined design language, and advanced AI capabilities, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to deliver Apple’s most ambitious smartphone experience to date.

Drawing from credible insights by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, MacRumors, Macworld, and other trusted sources, here’s a detailed breakdown of what makes these Pro models the ones to watch in 2025.

8 features of upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

1. A19 Pro Chip: Powering the Future of Performance

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will debut Apple’s new A19 Pro chip, built on TSMC’s third-generation 3nm process. This next-gen chip offers improved power efficiency and modest performance gains over the A18 Pro used in the iPhone 16 series.

Designed to support Apple Intelligence, the A19 Pro delivers enhanced multitasking and machine learning performance. This chip remains exclusive to the Pro models, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will use the standard A19.

2. Revolutionary Camera System

Apple continues to elevate mobile photography and videography with major camera upgrades across the iPhone 17 lineup—especially the Pro models.

24MP Front Camera: All iPhone 17 models will feature a 24MP front-facing camera, doubling the resolution of the iPhone 16 series. Expect sharper selfies, better low-light images, and improved video quality ideal for social platforms like TikTok.

Triple 48MP Rear Cameras: The Pro models will be the first iPhones to include three 48MP sensors (main, ultrawide, and telephoto). This significant leap from the previous 12MP telephoto lens allows for superior detail, cropping flexibility, and high-resolution captures.

Optimised Zoom for Portraits: Apple is reportedly shifting to a 3.5x optical zoom (85mm equivalent) from the current 5x, better suited for portrait photography. The 48MP sensor will digitally simulate up to 5x zoom for versatility.

New Pro Camera App: Apple is rumoured to launch a dedicated professional-grade camera app for the Pro models, rivalling third-party tools like Halide and Filmic Pro, with granular control over photo and video settings.

Multi-Cam Video Recording: Exclusive to the Pro models, this feature allows simultaneous recording with both front and rear cameras, tailored for content creators. There are also whispers of 8K video recording capabilities.

3. 12GB RAM: Supercharged for AI and Multitasking

The iPhone 17 Pro series will include 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro. This 50% boost ensures smooth performance for AI workloads, gaming, and intensive multitasking. The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to receive 12GB RAM, while the base iPhone 17 will remain at 8GB.

4. Enhanced Cooling for Demanding Tasks

To maintain peak performance during prolonged use, especially with AI and video editing tasks, the Pro models will introduce improved thermal solutions:

Vapour Chamber Cooling: The iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a vapour chamber in addition to a graphite sheet for superior heat dissipation.

Thermal Management Enhancements: Both Pro models will benefit from optimised cooling systems, ensuring sustained performance under heavy workloads.

5. Largest Battery Ever in an iPhone

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to house Apple’s largest battery to date, possibly reaching 5,000 mAh, enabled by a slightly thicker chassis. This upgrade promises to exceed the already impressive 33-hour battery life of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The standard Pro model’s battery will see more modest improvements.

6. Bold New Design: Aluminium Frame and Camera Bar

Apple is revamping the look and feel of its Pro models with a striking new industrial design focused on form and function:

Aluminium Frame: Departing from the titanium frames of the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup will use an aluminium frame with a glass-aluminium back, allowing for enhanced durability and bolder colour finishes.

Camera Bar Design: Instead of the familiar bump, a rectangular camera bar with rounded edges will span the rear, housing the triple 48MP lenses in a triangular layout. This design modernises the aesthetic while improving camera balance and function.

Vibrant Colour Options: Available colours will include Black, White, Grey, Dark Blue, and a striking muted Orange (copper-like tone), all taking advantage of the new aluminium structure for a sleek, premium appearance.

7. Display & Connectivity Upgrades

While earlier reports hinted at a new anti-reflective and scratch-resistant coating, recent production issues may have forced Apple to cancel this addition. However, the iPhone 17 Pro (6.3-inch) and Pro Max (6.9-inch) will retain Ceramic Shield glass for durability and premium protection.

Custom Wi-Fi 7 Chip: Apple is replacing Broadcom with its own in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip, bringing faster speeds, lower latency, and more efficient performance across all iPhone 17 models.

25W Wireless Charging with Qi 2.2: The Pro models will support 25W wireless charging using Qi 2.2-compatible chargers, not just Apple’s proprietary MagSafe—enhancing flexibility and charging speed.

8. Dynamic Island Redesign and iOS 26 Features

The Dynamic Island notch may become smaller across all iPhone 17 models, thanks to advancements in metalens Face ID technology, although reliable sources like Ming-Chi Kuo suggest it may stay the same size due to technical constraints.

All iPhone 17 models will ship with iOS 26, unveiled at WWDC 2025. Key software enhancements include:

“Liquid Glass” UI Design: A refreshed, fluid interface across the system.

Enhanced Apple Intelligence: Improved live translation, real-time call screening, and AI-driven personalisation.

New Games App: Centralised access to Apple Arcade and Game Centre titles for a streamlined mobile gaming experience.