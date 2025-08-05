3 bail conditions set for Thomas Partey after hearing on rape charges

Former Arsenal and Ghanaian international midfielder Thomas Partey, aged 32, was granted conditional bail after appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, facing five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The charges, which he denies, relate to alleged incidents involving three women between 2021 and 2022.

Below are the specific bail conditions imposed by the court:

No Contact with Complainants: Partey is strictly prohibited from contacting any of the women involved in the case, ensuring the protection of the alleged victims, whose identities are safeguarded under UK law.

Mandatory Address Notification: He must inform the police of any change in his residential address, allowing authorities to monitor his whereabouts during the ongoing legal proceedings.

International Travel Restrictions: Partey is required to notify the police before undertaking any international travel, ensuring oversight of his movements outside the UK.

These conditions were set following a three-year investigation by the UK’s Metropolitan Police, which began in February 2022 after an initial rape complaint, leading to Partey’s arrest in July 2022.

The bail terms reflect the seriousness of the charges while allowing Partey to remain at liberty as the case progresses. A future court date is expected to be scheduled.

Background of Thomas Partey's Legal Case

Thomas Partey, a 32-year-old former Arsenal Football Club midfielder and Ghanaian international, is at the centre of a high-profile legal case in the United Kingdom.

On August 5, 2025, Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault involving three separate women.

The allegations stem from incidents reported to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, during which time Partey was a prominent player for Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Investigation and Charges

The case originated in February 2022 when the UK’s Metropolitan Police received an initial complaint of rape.

This triggered a three-year investigation, culminating in Partey’s arrest in July 2022. The charges, formally filed by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after a comprehensive evidence review, include:

Two counts of rape involving one woman.

Three counts of rape involving a second woman.

One count of sexual assault involving a third woman.