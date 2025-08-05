Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges after appearing in court

Ghana international Thomas Partey has been granted conditional bail after he appeared in court today to formally respond to charges of rape and sexual assault.

The 32-year-old faces five rape charges involving two different women, plus one sexual assault charge against a third woman. All the alleged incidents happened between 2021 and 2022 while he was still playing for Arsenal.

Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court wearing a black zip-neck jumper and carrying a navy blazer. He stood quietly in the dock with his hands behind his back, speaking only to confirm his identity and that he understood his bail terms, reports BBC.

The court imposed strict conditions on his release. He's banned from contacting any of the three alleged victims and must inform police if he changes address permanently or plans to travel abroad.

The charges came just four days after Partey left Arsenal when his contract ran out at the end of June. He had spent four years at the Emirates Stadium after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million.

The case stems from a police investigation that began in February 2022 when officers first received a rape allegation. Detectives have been working on the case for over three years before finally bringing charges.

Partey denies all allegations

Partey's legal team has strongly denied all allegations. His lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he "denies all the charges against him", adding he welcomed "the opportunity to finally clear his name."

The midfielder recently agreed to join Spanish side Villarreal on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another year, though this court case now casts doubt over his immediate playing future.