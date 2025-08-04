Thomas Partey to appear in court tomorrow over rape charges – All you must know

Ghana international Thomas Partey is set to appear in court over the charges of rape and sexual assault brought against him by three women.

The 32-year-old player will appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, to respond to these charges.

He was formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault by the UK’s Metropolitan Police, following a three-year investigation into alleged incidents involving three women.

Charges against Thomas Partey

The charges include two counts of rape involving one woman, three counts of rape involving a second woman, and one count of sexual assault involving a third woman.

All alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022, while Partey was still under contract with Arsenal. The identities of the alleged victims are legally protected.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that the charges were brought following a thorough review of evidence gathered during the investigation, which began in February 2022 after a report of rape was filed.

Partey was first arrested in July 2022, and this will be the first time he will be in court to respond to these charges formally.

Victims speak up

Meanwhile, one victim told The Athletic she faced terrible online harassment every time he played for Arsenal, especially when he scored. She said sometimes the vile messages targeted her directly, while other times she saw general nasty comments about Partey's accusers.

Many have criticised Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for continuing to feature the Black Stars player in games even after learning about the case. In response, Arteta said the club followed the right processes in handling the case.

The club also responded with a brief statement:

The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, the club is unable to comment on the case.

Partey denied all the charges through his lawyer. His lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire of Hickman and Rose, issued a public statement defending her client:

Thomas Partey denies all charges against him. He has fully cooperated with the police and the Crown Prosecution Service throughout their investigation and welcomes the opportunity to clear his name. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, he is unable to comment further.

He will finally get the opportunity to respond to the charges brought against him.