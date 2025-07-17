Thomas Partey shares first social media post since rape charges

Ghana international Thomas Partey has broken his social media silence following serious criminal charges, responding to a family post with heart emojis.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who faces five rape charges and one sexual assault charge, reacted to an Instagram post shared by his fiancée Janine Mackson on July 16, 2025.

Mackson posted several photos from a trip to southern France with their young daughter, who was born in January 2024. The images showed the mother and child enjoying seaside moments, with one picture capturing Mackson kneeling by the water while her daughter stood nearby.

Other snaps in the Instagram carousel post featured the pair relaxing on a bed, a video of the surrounding areas, and their baby daughter standing by a fountain during their French getaway.

Thomas Partey's comment

Partey's response came just hours after the post went live. He dropped three heart emojis under the post, that marked his first public social media activity since the charges were announced.

Thomas Partey's comment on Instagram

Charges against Thomas Partey

The 32-year-old was formally charged by the Metropolitan Police on July 5, 2025, with the serious offences. Police say the alleged crimes took place between 2021 and 2022, involving three different women.

The charges break down as follows: two rape counts involving one woman, three rape counts related to a second woman, and one sexual assault charge concerning a third complainant.

Since the charges became public, Partey has kept a low profile on social media platforms where he previously shared regular updates about his football career and personal life.

The former Atletico Madrid player joined Arsenal in 2020 for £45 million and was a key figure in their midfield before leaving for free this summer. However, these serious criminal allegations have cast a shadow over his career and personal life.

He’s yet to sign for a new club but reports suggest he can continue playing despite the charges.