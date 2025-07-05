Arsenal break silence on Thomas Partey’s rape case

Arsenal Football Club has released a statement after former player Thomas Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

This comes just days after his contract with the club officially ended on June 30, 2025.

In a short message to the BBC, the club said:

The player's contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder is accused of assaulting three women between 2021 and 2022, following a three-year investigation by Scotland Yard. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on August 5, 2025.

Partey responds to charges

Partey, who joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 for £45 million, strongly denies the charges.

In a statement through his lawyer Jenny Wiltshire, he said he “welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name” and has “fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their investigation.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed the charges were approved after carefully reviewing all the evidence. The police say two rape charges involve one woman, three relate to a second woman, and the sexual assault charge is linked to a third woman.

The women cannot be named for legal reasons.

Thomas Partey charged with 5 counts of rape, sexual assault involving three women

The investigation began in February 2022, and Partey was arrested in July that year. At the time, he was not publicly named and continued to play for Arsenal while on bail, making over 50 appearances.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said:

Our priority remains providing support to the women who have come forward.

He urged anyone affected or with information to contact the police.