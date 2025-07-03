Just married, now gone: Diogo Jota’s incredible life story

Diogo Jota was a talented Portuguese footballer who played as a forward for Liverpool and the national team.

He sadly died in a car accident in Spain on July 3, 2025, just two weeks after marrying his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardoso. He was 28 years old and had three children. His younger brother, André, also died in the crash.

Early life of Digo Jota

Diogo Jota

Jota was born in Porto, Portugal, on December 4, 1996. He grew up in the nearby town of Gondomar, where he developed a passion for football from a young age.

He grew up in a close-knit, working-class family that supported his passion for football from a young age. His parents encouraged both him and his younger brother André to pursue their love for the sport, often taking them to local pitches and training sessions.

Football became a shared family bond. Jota’s strong sense of discipline and humility was shaped by his upbringing, where hard work, family values, and quiet determination were central.

He joined the youth system of Paços de Ferreira in 2013 and made his senior debut just a year later. In May 2015, he became the youngest player to score for the club in Portugal’s top division.

He later joined FC Porto on loan, where he scored a hat-trick against Nacional and played in the UEFA Champions League.

Diogo Jota at Porto

In 2017, Jota moved to England to join Wolverhampton Wanderers. He helped the club win promotion to the Premier League, scoring 17 goals in his first season. His time at Wolves included many memorable moments, including a hat-trick against Leicester and goals in Europe.

Diogo Jota at Wolves

Jota's move to Liverpool

Liverpool FC Star Diogo Jota dies in tragic car crash in Spain at age 28

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 for around £41 million. He made an instant impact, scoring important goals in the Premier League and Champions League.

He became known for his work rate, sharp finishing, and ability to play in several attacking roles. Jota won the FA Cup, EFL Cup, and helped Liverpool lift the Premier League title in the 2024/25 season.

Jota's international career

Diogo Jota with Portugal

Internationally, Jota earned over 30 caps for Portugal and scored in several key matches. He was part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2025. Despite facing several injuries throughout his career, he always returned strongly and played with great passion.

Life off the pitch

Diogo Jota and his beautiful family

Off the pitch, Jota was a keen gamer and had his own eSports team. He was well-liked for his humble personality and dedication to his family and football.

MUST READ: Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident just two weeks after his wedding

Jota’s sudden death at 28 shocked the football world. Tributes poured in from fans, clubs, and teammates, remembering him as a gifted player and a kind person.