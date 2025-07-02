10 Footballers banned for drug use: From Pogba’s second chance to Olele’s case

Paul Pogba's four-year ban in 2024 sent shockwaves through football. The French World Cup winner tested positive for high testosterone levels while playing or Juventus in September 2023.

The former Manchester United star said he was "sad, shocked and heartbroken" and claimed he never knowingly took banned substances. The ban almost ended his career at the top level, with Pogba maintaining his innocence throughout the process.

His case highlights how doping scandals continue to rock the beautiful game.

So, we compiled a list of 10 players who have suspended over the years for similar doping offences.

1. Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba

The Juventus midfielder received a four-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone in 2023. His suspension was reduced to 18 months following a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). And after serving the year-and-a-half ban, he has recently signed for Monaco.

2. Mykhailo Mudryk

Mykhailo Mudryk

Chelsea winger Mudryk was provisionally suspended in December 2024 after testing positive for a banned substance. The Ukrainian international expressed shock at the news and vowed to prove his innocence while the investigation continues.

3. Diego Maradona

Football's most famous doping case involved the Argentine legend. He was banned for 15 months in 1991 after testing positive for cocaine while at Napoli. Later, at the 1994 World Cup, Maradona tested positive for ephedrine after Argentina's match against Nigeria and was kicked out of the tournament, ending his international career.

4. Adrian Mutu

Adrian Mutu

The Romanian striker's promising Chelsea career ended abruptly in 2004 when he was banned for seven months for cocaine use. The ban forced him to leave Stamford Bridge and he was ordered to pay £14.6 million in compensation. He later rebuilt his career in Italy.

5. Edgar Davids

Edgar Davids

The Dutch midfielder tested positive for nandrolone twice while at Juventus in 2001. Initially banned for five months, the suspension was later reduced to four months before he returned to action.

6. Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

Before becoming one of football's greatest managers, Guardiola tested positive for nandrolone during his time at Brescia in 2001. He received a four-month ban but later cleared his name on appeal.

7. André Onana

The Cameroon goalkeeper was banned for nine months in 2021 after testing positive for furosemide while at Ajax. He claimed he accidentally took his wife's prescription medicine for a headache. His ban was initially set for a year but reduced on appeal.

8. Fred

Fred

The Brazilian midfielder tested positive for a banned diuretic during the 2015 Copa America and received a one-year worldwide ban. Despite claiming innocence, the former Manchester United player had to serve his full suspension.

9. Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri

The French midfielder received an 18-month ban in 2018 for receiving an illegal IV drip containing nutrients at a Los Angeles clinic. Nasri said he didn't realise he was breaking anti-doping rules and blamed the incident for ending his career early.

10. Richard Kingson

Richard Kingson