Why Semenyo chose Bournemouth loyalty over big money moves to Man United, Spurs

Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo has signed a fresh contract with Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, keeping him at the south coast side until 2030.

The 25-year-old moved to the Cherries from Bristol City in 2023 and has become a vital player for the team. During the 2024/25 campaign, he scored 13 goals and set up seven more in 42 matches across all competitions, helping Bournemouth finish ninth in the table.

Speaking about his new deal, Semenyo said he's delighted to stay put. He stated:

I've grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I'm really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season.

The forward praised everyone at the club, saying:

From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can't speak highly enough of the people around the club.

He added:

It's a great place to be, and I'm excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.

Top 6 EPL clubs after Semenyo

Semenyo's excellent form this season had caught the eye of bigger Premier League clubs. Reports suggested both Manchester United and Tottenham were keen on signing the Ghana international, making his decision to stay at Bournemouth even more significant.

The Black Stars player has clearly found his home at the Vitality Stadium under manager Andoni Iraola. His pace, power and finishing ability have made him a fan favourite, and supporters will be thrilled he's committed his future to the club.

