Antoine Semenyo is an excellent player - Liverpool legend sings praises on Ghana forward

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has spoken highly of Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, describing him as an “excellent player” following his impressive performances for AFC Bournemouth this season.

The 25-year-old forward has been in sensational form for the Cherries, continuing to make his mark in the Premier League after joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2023.

Semenyo’s talent was on full display during Bournemouth’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, a result that not only earned them three crucial points but also ended the Magpies’ remarkable nine-match unbeaten streak at St. James’ Park.

The Black Stars forward played a critical role by providing the assist for hat-trick hero Justin Kluivert’s opener.

McManaman, speaking on Premier League Productions, was full of praise for the Ghana international, highlighting his all-around contributions to the team.

Semenyo is an excellent player. He scores goals, creates chances, and also provides assists. He has developed and become a very good player for Bournemouth.

Semenyo's impressive form this season

McManaman’s praise reflects the growing recognition of Semenyo’s abilities in the Premier League, as he continues to impress with top teams reportedly keeping tabs on him for a potential transfer this summer.

Already with seven goals to his name this season, Semenyo will be hoping to build on this strong start when Bournemouth hosts a buoyant Nottingham Forest side at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With his current form, Semenyo is fast becoming one of the standout performers in Bournemouth’s push for a finish in the top half of the table and a possible qualification to Europe.