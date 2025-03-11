Paul Pogba returns to football after 18-month suspension

French football star Paul Pogba has made his long-awaited return to professional football following the conclusion of an 18-month suspension, which was imposed after he tested positive for a doping violation.

As reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pogba is now eligible to resume his career as a free agent.

Initially facing a four-year ban, Pogba successfully appealed to have the suspension reduced to 18 months, paving the way for his return to the sport effective immediately.

However, his comeback is not without challenges. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba’s prolonged absence from competitive play necessitates an extensive period of physical rehabilitation, casting doubt on his immediate prospects in European leagues.

Consequently, attention has shifted to potential opportunities outside of Europe.

Among the speculated destinations, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a strong contender.

Pogba has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad, where he could reunite with fellow French stars Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, and Moussa Diaby, as well as French coach Laurent Blanc.

Another option in Saudi Arabia is Al-Shabab, which is overseen by former Czech football legend Pavel Nedved in the role of sporting director.

Additionally, the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States has been floated as a potential destination.

Pogba could join Inter Miami, where he would have the opportunity to play alongside Argentine icon Lionel Messi and compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.