Sports journalist Joyce Annor Yeboah completes CAF License 'C' coaching course

Renowned sports journalist and 'aspiring' coach Joyce Annor Yeboah has reached another significant milestone in her career by successfully completing the CAF License C Coaching Course.
The passionate sports enthusiast, who overcame a life-threatening illness that forced her to quit playing football and transition into sports journalism, shared the news of her latest achievement on her official X (formerly Twitter) page.
I’ve successfully completed the CAF License C course! Alhamdulillah.
In February 2024, Annor Yeboah joined Juventus Academy Ghana after completing her CAF License D course under the Ghana Football Association (GFA). She had previously gained coaching experience as part of the technical team at Thunder Queens, a Ghana Women's League club, during the 2022/23 season.
Reflecting on her journey when she joined Juventus Academy, she wrote:
I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Juventus Academy Ghana.While my aspiration to become a professional footballer faced setbacks, I shifted gears into coaching five years ago. It’s been a journey of growth and impact. Thank you.
Her coaching path began in October 2024, when she enrolled in the License D course alongside former Asante Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong and Jordan Opoku.
The bigger future
Joyce Annor Yeboah’s commitment to mentoring young female footballers and promoting women's football development is a testament to her passion for the sport. Her blend of coaching expertise and sports journalism experience positions her as a key figure in Ghana’s football landscape.
With the CAF License C now secured, Annor Yeboah has set her sights on obtaining License B and subsequently License A, with hopes of becoming a full-time coach and potentially managing one of Ghana’s female national teams in the future.