Sports journalist Joyce Annor Yeboah completes CAF License 'C' coaching course

29 January 2025 at 15:10
Renowned sports journalist and 'aspiring' coach Joyce Annor Yeboah has reached another significant milestone in her career by successfully completing the CAF License C Coaching Course.

The passionate sports enthusiast, who overcame a life-threatening illness that forced her to quit playing football and transition into sports journalism, shared the news of her latest achievement on her official X (formerly Twitter) page.

I’ve successfully completed the CAF License C course! Alhamdulillah.

In February 2024, Annor Yeboah joined Juventus Academy Ghana after completing her CAF License D course under the Ghana Football Association (GFA). She had previously gained coaching experience as part of the technical team at Thunder Queens, a Ghana Women's League club, during the 2022/23 season.

Reflecting on her journey when she joined Juventus Academy, she wrote:

I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Juventus Academy Ghana.While my aspiration to become a professional footballer faced setbacks, I shifted gears into coaching five years ago. It’s been a journey of growth and impact. Thank you.

Her coaching path began in October 2024, when she enrolled in the License D course alongside former Asante Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong and Jordan Opoku.

The bigger future

Joyce Annor Yeboah’s commitment to mentoring young female footballers and promoting women's football development is a testament to her passion for the sport. Her blend of coaching expertise and sports journalism experience positions her as a key figure in Ghana’s football landscape.

With the CAF License C now secured, Annor Yeboah has set her sights on obtaining License B and subsequently License A, with hopes of becoming a full-time coach and potentially managing one of Ghana’s female national teams in the future.

