Botswana qualifying for AFCON 2025 makes Ghana’s absence ‘painful’ - Asante Twum

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, has expressed his deep disappointment over the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking to Sporty FM earlier this morning, Asante Twum revealed how Ghana’s absence from the prestigious continental tournament feels especially disheartening, considering that countries like Botswana have made it to the finals.

To miss out on AFCON qualification is a mixed feeling, especially when teams like Botswana are there. It felt very painful

Despite the setback, Asante Twum defended the decision to retain head coach Otto Addo, noting that the challenges of his tenure were anticipated.

Based on the results, one can easily conclude Otto Addo shouldn't have been there. But before his appointment, there was an announcement that there will be tough times.

The Otto Addo-led Black Stars failed to win a single game in six matches during the AFCON qualifiers in Group F, resulting in widespread criticism from fans and pundits alike. Many have called for Otto Addo’s dismissal, arguing that he is unfit to lead the team to success.

However, the GFA has decided to stand by the coach as Ghana prepares for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which resume in March.

The Black Stars management committee, chaired by Randy Abbey, has promised to provide Otto Addo with all the necessary support to ensure Ghana’s qualification for the Mundial.

2025 AFCON draw

The draw for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was held during a star-studded ceremony at the Mohammed V National Theatre in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday, January 27.

A total of 24 teams were drawn into six groups, each containing four sides, as they prepare for the tournament scheduled to run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The competition will be hosted across six cities and nine stadiums in Morocco.

Hosts Morocco headline Group A, where they will face Mali, Zambia, and Comoros in what promises to be a highly competitive group.