2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo needs our support - GFA Executive Council member

Frederick Acheampong, a member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars coach Otto Addo as he leads the team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo has faced significant criticism following the Black Stars' inability to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. However, Acheampong believes that the coach needs the nation’s support to succeed in the upcoming qualifiers.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Acheampong acknowledged the team's underwhelming performance in the AFCON qualifiers but emphasised the importance of collective support.

Yes, and he himself admits the results we had from the AFCON qualifiers are not the best. He acknowledges that, and I do the same. What he needs is for us to support him in navigating the World Cup qualifiers and achieving success.

Acheampong added that the GFA has confidence in Otto Addo’s abilities, which is why they are committed to backing him.

We have confidence; why not? He is the coach and needs our support. If you and I start losing confidence in him, who does he turn to?

Reinforcing the technical team

Reports indicate that Otto Addo is seeking to bolster his backroom staff to enhance the Black Stars' chances of securing World Cup qualification.