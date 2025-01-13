Andre Ayew set for shock return to Black Stars after 10-month absence

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is reportedly on the verge of returning to the national team for the first time in over 10 months.

The 35-year-old forward, who currently plays for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre, is expected to be named in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

Ayew, a U-20 World Cup winner, last featured for the Black Stars in June. Since then, he has missed out on both the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In his absence, the Otto Addo-led team failed to secure a single win in all six matches played during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. However, with the team now focused on securing a spot at the World Cup, Otto Addo is reportedly considering a recall for the experienced forward.

Andre Ayew's form

Andre Ayew has shown promising form since rejoining Le Havre this season. The attacker has scored in his last two matches for the club. He netted his first goal in a loss to his former club, Marseille, and scored again on Sunday, opening the scoring against RC Lens. However, Le Havre was unable to hold onto their lead, eventually succumbing to defeat.