Black Stars' performance under NPP and NDC in major competitions since 1992

Ghana's Black Stars, a symbol of national pride, have experienced fluctuating fortunes in major tournaments during the tenures of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Since the nation embraced democracy in 1992, the performances of the team in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup often mirrored the prevailing political tides. Below is a summary of their achievements and setbacks under the two dominant political parties.

NDC Era: 1992–2000 [Africa Cup of Nations]

Under the leadership of late former President Jerry John Rawlings, the NDC witnessed Ghana's notable performance at the 1992 AFCON in Senegal. The Black Stars reached the final but lost to Ivory Coast on penalties, marking their best performance during the 1992–2000 period.

However, subsequent tournaments saw a decline, with the team failing to progress past the quarterfinals.

NPP Era: 2000–2008 [Africa Cup of Nations]

The NPP's governance began with a disappointing run for the Black Stars. Ghana finished 8th in 2000, 7th in 2002, and failed to qualify for the 2004 AFCON—the first such failure since 1990. Revival in 2008: Co-hosting the tournament, the team managed a third-place finish, hinting at a resurgence.

FIFA World Cup

In 2006, the Black Stars, under President John Agyekum Kufuor, qualified for their first-ever World Cup in Germany. They were impressed by progressing to the Round of 16 before losing to Brazil.

NDC Era: 2009–2016 [Africa Cup of Nations]

During President John Evans Atta Mills and later John Dramani Mahama's tenures, Ghana returned to prominence: 2010 (Angola): Runners-up

2012 and 2013: Fourth-place finishes

2015: Finalists, losing narrowly to Ivory Coast on penalties.

FIFA World Cup

The 2010 World Cup in South Africa marked a historic moment as Ghana reached the quarterfinals, narrowly missing a semifinal berth after a dramatic loss to Uruguay.

In 2014, however, the team underperformed in Brazil, exiting at the group stage amid controversies.

NPP Era: 2017–2024 [Africa Cup of Nations]

The Black Stars' AFCON performances under the NPP have been lacklustre: 2017: Fourth place

2019: Round of 16

2021 and 2023: Group stage exits

2025: Shockingly, Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament.

FIFA World Cup

2018: Failed to qualify under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

2022: Made a return but exited at the group stage in Qatar.

Analysis