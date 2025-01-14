Otto Addo is not the right coach for the Black Stars - Osei Kweku Palmer

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has criticised Black Stars coach Otto Addo, claiming he is not the right man to lead the team.

Palmer’s comments come amid growing dissatisfaction with the team's performance under Addo, whose tenure has seen a significant decline.

Under Otto Addo's leadership, the Black Stars recently finished at the bottom of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers—failing to secure a spot in the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The failure to qualify for AFCON, a competition Ghana has historically dominated as four-time champions, has intensified scrutiny of Addo's coaching abilities and calls for his dismissal.

Speaking on Asempa FM's Ultimate Sports Morning Show, Palmer expressed his frustration:

I've always been clear with my opinion on Otto Addo (that he is not the right man). If you look at the results that he has been producing, do you think he is doing well?

Palmer also drew comparisons between Addo and former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who was dismissed for underperformance but has since found success. Appiah recently led Sudan to a remarkable qualification for the 2025 AFCON, beating Ghana in the process. Palmer questioned why Addo is still in charge when Appiah was sacked under similar circumstances:

We said Kwesi Appiah should be sacked because he was not good, but he is the one who has helped Sudan qualify for AFCON and beat us in the process.

Otto Addo’s challenges and the road ahead

Despite the criticisms, reports suggest that Addo is requesting additional backroom staff to support him as the Black Stars prepare for the next phase of their World Cup qualifiers. Ghana is placed in Group I and will need a strong performance to secure a fifth World Cup appearance.