AFCON 2025 groups revealed: No Ghana as Nigeria, Kwesi Appiah's Sudan face tough pairings

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been completed, with hosts Morocco placed in Group A alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros.

This evening, Monday, January 27, 2025, 24 nations discovered their fate for the prestigious men's football tournament, including defending champions Côte d'Ivoire, record winners Egypt, and the host nation, Morocco.

Egypt, who have won the tournament a record seven times, will compete in Group B against South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe, with Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush expected to lead the charge.

In Group C, Nigeria will begin their quest for a first AFCON title since 2013, facing Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

2021 champions Senegal will face DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana in Group D, with the Zebras making their second-ever appearance in the competition.

Group E will see Algeria go up against Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan, while Group F promises an exciting showdown between defending champions Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon, alongside Gabon and Mozambique.

The tournament will kick off on December 21, with Morocco taking on Comoros in the opening match. The final will be held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on January 18, 2026.

Group pairings

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

With Ghana failing to make it to the continental showpiece for the first time in 21 years, Ghanaians will likely be rooting countryman Kwesi Appiah, who will be leading Sudan to battle in December.