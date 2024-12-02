History will not forgive us for not qualifying to the AFCON – Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Tsum, has expressed his deep concern over the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
He believes the outcome will haunt the GFA and Ghana's football legacy for years to come.
The Black Stars endured a dismal qualifying campaign, failing to secure a single victory across six matches. They suffered three losses, managed three draws, and ultimately finished at the bottom of Group F.
Speaking to Joy Sports, Asante Tsum reflected on the team's poor performance, drawing parallels to Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2004 AFCON.
It's not been easy, especially when history will not forgive you. In 2004, when we didn't qualify for AFCON, it has always been the reference point. Twenty years down the line, we fail to qualify again, and it is during a time when some of us are at the helm of affairs. History will not forgive us. [Not qualifying for AFCON] will always hang around our necks, which is a difficult thing to bear.
Despite the setback, Asante Tsum urged Ghanaians to focus on finding solutions to revive the country’s football fortunes.
But at the end of the day, we have to move on. We are a powerful football nation. There are difficulties at this time, but we must sieve through and pick the positives.
What’s next for the Black Stars?
The Black Stars, led by coach Otto Addo, will now shift their focus to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Ghana aims to secure its fifth appearance on the global stage, and the team will look to bounce back stronger to restore its pride.