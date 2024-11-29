Otto Addo takes responsibility for failing to qualify the Black Stars for AFCON 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has taken full responsibility for Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 47-year-old former Borussia Dortmund talent coach and scout could not guide the four-time African champions to the tournament, marking the first time in 20 years and the ninth time in Ghana’s history that the nation has missed out on AFCON qualification.

The Black Stars endured a dismal campaign in Group F, failing to win a single game. The team recorded three losses and three draws, finishing at the bottom of the group.

Otto Addo’s statement to the GFA

Addressing the Executive Council (ExCo) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Otto Addo admitted his shortcomings and accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance. He also expressed his commitment to improving the team’s structure and strategy.

Coach Otto Addo accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance and acknowledged some shortcomings. He went on to outline key areas that needed enhancement going forward. He indicated that he intends to build a strong and cohesive system that fosters discipline, accountability, and trust among players and the backroom staff while emphasising a clear and recognisable playing philosophy

The way forward

The GFA ExCo and Regional Football Chairmen empathised with the disappointment of Ghanaians following the team’s poor results. They tasked Otto Addo with ensuring Ghana qualifies for the FIFA World Cup, which remains the nation’s top football priority.

The Executive Council and the Regional Football Chairmen shared the nation’s disappointment with the Head Coach at the meeting and the desire of all Ghanaians that the nation qualifies for the World Cup. Hence, the demand for better performance and results in the upcoming games, especially in the World Cup qualifying matches