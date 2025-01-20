Black Stars: Dr. Randy Abbey charged with leading government engagement

Dr. Randy Abbey has been appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to lead the Black Stars' interactions with the government.

This follows his selection as Chairperson of the Management Committee for Ghana's senior national football team.

His appointment comes after the dissolution of Mark Addo’s committee, which followed the Black Stars' disappointing performance in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Morocco, where the team failed to win a single game in six matches.

In an announcement on Saturday, January 18, the GFA outlined the responsibilities of the newly constituted committee, emphasizing its role in managing the administrative and logistical operations of the Black Stars. The GFA statement read

The Committee, tasked with handling the administrative and logistical operations of the team, will be chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey, who is also an Executive Council member of the GFA. As Chairperson, Dr. Abbey will lead engagements with the government and other key stakeholders

Other members of the committee include Mr. Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association and an Executive Council member of the GFA, and Mr. Moses Armah, President of Medeama Sporting Club.

Dr. Abbey's mandate will include negotiating all Black Stars-related deals with the government to ensure the team is well-equipped and positioned to achieve international success.

The task ahead

The Black Stars' Management Committee is focused on preparing the team for World Cup qualification, especially after their failure to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, changes are expected within Otto Addo’s technical team to optimize the squad’s performance.