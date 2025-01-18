GFA confident in new Black Stars management committee's ability to succeed – Kurt Okraku

The president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has expressed confidence in the newly constituted Black Stars management committee, stating that the association trusts the team to deliver on its mandate.

The reconstitution follows the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), finishing at the bottom of Group F with just three points from six matches.

On January 18, 2024, the GFA announced the dissolution of the committee led by Mark Addo and introduced a new five-member committee to steer the affairs of the senior national team.

The new committee is chaired by Dr. Randy Abbey, with former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah serving as vice chairman.

The other members include Samuel Aboabire, chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association; Moses Armah-Parker, president of Medeama SC; and Dr. Richard Nsenkyire, president of FC Samartex.

GFA's optimism

Speaking on the committee's appointment, Kurt Okraku expressed optimism about the team's prospects under the new leadership.

We are excited to announce the formation of this new management committee, which brings together a team of experienced and dedicated individuals who are passionate about Ghanaian football. We are confident that they will work tirelessly to support the Black Stars and ensure their success

The new committee is expected to provide strategic leadership to the Black Stars, with a focus on securing qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

The GFA is set to make changes to the technical team to strengthen preparations for the World Cup qualifiers. These efforts aim to ensure that the Black Stars, four-time African champions, make their fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup.