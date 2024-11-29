Prof. Quartey tells how Kurt Okraku demoted him from the Black Stars without a reason

Former Black Stars physiotherapist, Professor Jonathan Quartey, has revealed how he was demoted by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku, from the senior national team to a lower side without any explanation.
According to Prof. Quartey, following the Black Stars' disappointing performance at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the technical team was quickly dissolved, and a new one was constituted. However, he was not included in the new technical team and was instead reassigned to the local Black Stars.
In an interview with JoyNews, the University of Ghana lecturer disclosed
I think shortly after the AFCON [in Ivory Coast], the technical team was dissolved. If you all remember, the entire technical team was dissolved. When it was reconstituted, I was not included in the current technical team. I'm told that the president has asked that I should be reassigned. The president of GFA said I should be reassigned to the local Black Stars. So, as we speak, I'm supposed to be with the local Black Stars. I don't know; maybe there was a reshuffle. I don't know, but I got a call from the GFA that the president said I should be reassigned to the local Black Stars.
He further stated how they wanted him to be aware of the demotion, but no specific reasons were given to him.
They wanted me to know because the list was going to be made available within that period, so I was called and informed. If I had all the reasons before me, I would make them known to you, to be very honest, but I don't.
During his time with the team, Prof. Quartey ensured that players received proper medical care.
There were some knocks, aches, and pains that came as a result of being in camp, and these were well treated by the medical team, including me.
Call for Kurt Okraku to step down
After Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, lots of football people have called for the GFA president to step down, citing that he has failed as a leader of the association and must quickly step down to allow for competent people to take charge.