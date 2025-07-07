Breaking: MP for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, confirmed dead

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Ernest Yaw Kumi, has been confirmed dead at age 41.

According to close sources, the first-time legislator sadly passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025, after a brief illness. The exact cause of death has not yet been disclosed by medical authorities or family members, but his sudden passing has shocked both colleagues and constituents alike.

Mr Kumi entered Parliament following a highly competitive 2024 general election, where he secured 19,269 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Henry Yiadom Boakye, who polled 17,206 votes.

His victory, however, was mired in controversy and subsequently became the subject of a prolonged legal dispute.

On 18 February, the Koforidua High Court issued a warrant for Mr Kumi’s arrest for contempt of court. This followed his decision to defy an interim injunction that barred him from being sworn in as MP for the Akwatia Constituency. The injunction had been filed by his opponent, challenging the credibility of the election results.

However, the Supreme Court later overturned the High Court’s decision in a 4–1 majority ruling, citing judicial bias in the original judgement and clearing the path for Mr Kumi to officially take his seat in Parliament.

Beyond politics, Ernest Kumi had a commendable academic and professional background. He held an MSc in Defence and International Politics from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (2022), an MBA in Corporate Governance from the University of Professional Studies (2014), an LLB from Mountcrest University College (2019), and a BSc in Ports and Shipping Administration from the Regional Maritime University (2009).

In Parliament, he served diligently on the Lands and Natural Resources Committee and the House Committee.