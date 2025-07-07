Sam George dismisses reports of 'Igbo kingdom' in Ningo-Prampram amid public outrage

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has dismissed reports regarding the establishment of an 'Igbo Kingdom' in Ghana.

His response comes in the wake of public outrage over a viral video featuring a Nigerian national identified as Eze Dr Amb. Chukwudi Ihenetu, the self-styled Ezendigbo of Ghana (Igbo King), who disclosed plans to construct an Igbo village on 50 acres of land reportedly acquired in the Old Ningo-Prampram area.

According to the traditional leader, the proposed Igbo village will include a royal palace, a 200-seater town hall, and a guest house to accommodate visitors from Nigeria.

The video has since sparked widespread criticism, with a section of social media users calling on the government to halt the project immediately. Critics argue that the initiative could provoke tensions between the Igbo community and Ghanaian residents in the area.

Meanwhile, in a social media post on Monday, 7 July, Sam George categorically denied the existence of any such kingdom or Igbo king in the constituency. The MP stated:

No ‘King’ has any kingdom or land in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency. Disregard any such claims. The ancient Great Ningo Kingdom is welcoming to all who visit us, but none is welcome to lay claim to a kingdom here.

He further cautioned:

Rest assured, we are a hospitable people, but our hospitality cannot be taken for granted. Let calm prevail.