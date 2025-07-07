Public backlash as Prophet Oduro backs presidential pardon for Ato Essien

The General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has added to growing public controversy by joining calls for the release of William Ato Essien, founder of the defunct Capital Bank.

According to Prophet Oduro, Mr Essien possesses remarkable intelligence and potential, which, he claims, are being wasted as he serves his prison sentence.

Mr Essien was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by an Accra High Court on 12 October 2023. He was convicted of stealing over GH¢90 million in liquidity support provided by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to Capital Bank to help the institution service its maturing debt.

Speaking during a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro appealed to President John Mahama to exercise his powers of presidential pardon to release Mr Essien. He said:

There is a petition coming to your table by the lawyers of that young man. Please, that young man is too intelligent for prison and at the moment he has a health challenge. On humanitarian grounds, please, could he be added to the people that will be pardoned this year?

He continued:

That young man knows how to make money. He knows how to build businesses. He knows how to build even a nation. I think it will be a waste for him to be in prison. Even if he owes this nation, let us release him to come and work and pay his debt. Rather than die in prison, I think that would be a waste of life.

Prophet Oduro’s comments follow an earlier petition filed by Dr John Apea, Head of Mission for the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, who also appealed for a presidential pardon for Mr Essien.

However, a section of the public has fiercely opposed these calls, insisting that Mr Essien must face the full consequences of his actions. Many argue that pardoning him would undermine accountability in the banking sector and justice system.

