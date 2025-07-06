Mahama pays fees for 15,000 tertiary students under 'No Fees, No Stress' policy

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that 15,000 first-year students admitted to public tertiary institutions have already received confirmation that their admission fees have been settled, under the government's newly inaugurated “No Fees, No Stress” policy.

Speaking at the official launch of the initiative in Koforidua on Friday, 4th July 2025, President Mahama explained that the policy is designed to dismantle the financial barriers that often preclude qualified students from enrolling in public universities, technical universities, nursing training colleges, and colleges of education.

Emphasising the immediate impact of the programme, Mr. Mahama stated, “This is not just a policy announcement. It is already working. Students who would have deferred their dreams are now registering because their fees have been paid.”

The President detailed the impressive initial uptake, noting that over 150,000 prospective students have so far accessed the online application portal, with 34,500 applications verified. From this verified pool, 15,000 students have received direct notifications confirming state coverage of their admission fees.

Effective this academic year, the initiative guarantees full academic fee payment for all first-year students in eligible public tertiary institutions.3 Beyond this, the government has committed to providing continuous support for students with disabilities throughout their entire duration of studies.

President Mahama further revealed plans to introduce a revised loan scheme, dubbed Student Loan Plus, which aims to offer increased financial assistance and simplified access for continuing students.

Additionally, scholarships are earmarked for individuals from underserved communities and those pursuing fields deemed critical to national development. “Education should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy,” President Mahama asserted, stressing, “This is a constitutional, moral, and developmental obligation. We are making education a shared national inheritance.”

Citing World Bank data, the President highlighted that each additional year of tertiary education can significantly boost an individual's earnings by up to 17 per cent in developing nations.5 He articulated that the "No Fees, No Stress" policy is therefore a crucial investment towards long-term national development, fostering greater access to higher education and cultivating a more productive workforce.

Recalling the 2022-2023 academic year, Mr. Mahama noted that despite over 150,000 admissions to public tertiary institutions, a considerable number were unable to enrol due to financial constraints. “This policy responds directly to that challenge,” he affirmed, adding, “We are taking steps to ensure that every Ghanaian child has the opportunity to pursue tertiary education, regardless of their background.”