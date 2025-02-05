I’m the most complete player in football history - Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has boldly proclaimed himself "the most complete player in football history," backing his claim with an impressive array of statistics and achievements.

Speaking in an extensive interview with Spanish television show El Chiringuito, the 40-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner emphasized his unparalleled versatility and record-breaking accomplishments.

Ronaldo, the highest-scoring player in men’s football history with 923 goals, acknowledged the admiration fans have for other legends like Lionel Messi, Pelé, and Diego Maradona but argued that his all-around abilities set him apart.

Who’s the best goalscorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop

Who’s the player in history who’s scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, and free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goalscorers with my left foot in history. And with my head, and with my right foot, and penalties. All of them.

Ronaldo and Messi have long been at the centre of football’s greatest-of-all-time debate, with their rivalry defining an era of dominance.

However, Ronaldo firmly believes his versatility and consistency make him superior.

One thing is taste—if you like Messi, Pelé, or Maradona, I understand that, and I respect that—but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.

Despite his age, Ronaldo remains fiercely competitive and shows no signs of slowing down.

I’m so competitive that sometimes I forget what I’ve achieved. “Because it gives me motivation to do more and do better every year.

I think that’s the difference with others. Somebody else in my position would have left football 10 years ago. I’m different, full stop.

Since joining Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League in 2023, Ronaldo has continued to excel, proving his enduring quality on the pitch.