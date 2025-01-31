The competition we don’t want to miss is the World Cup – Kofi Adams

Ghana’s Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has emphasised that Ghanaians do not want to miss out on the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His comments come in the wake of the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be held in Morocco.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Adams acknowledged the disappointment of missing AFCON but stressed that Ghana must ensure qualification for the World Cup.

It doesn't speak well that the African continent will gather for a football competition, and Ghana isn’t there. The next competition we don’t want to miss is the World Cup. However, this desire should not lead to decisions that will not benefit us in the long run.

The World Cup qualifiers resume in March, and the Black Stars will be aiming to secure their fifth appearance on the global stage, having made their debut in 2006.

Otto Addo’s future a concern for Kofi Adams

Meanwhile, the future of Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has become a major talking point, with Kofi Adams expressing interest in the ongoing debate about whether Addo should remain in charge.

I have heard a lot of comments regarding whether Otto Addo should stay or not, and I must say it is a matter of concern to me. What makes it even more significant is that this debate is not just among the non-playing body; it extends to the playing body and influential figures within the Ghana Football Association, both current and former.

Adams believes that extensive consultations are needed before making a final decision on Addo’s future as head coach.

It’s not just the fans who are talking. The discussions I’ve had go beyond that—to the playing body, members of the association, and key stakeholders in Ghanaian football. It’s a serious concern, and I prefer to leave it as such for now because we will be having further engagements.