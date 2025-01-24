Otto Addo loses dressing room over compulsory breakfast and scolding - Journalist reveals

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is reportedly facing discontent among several key players in the team due to the introduction of strict disciplinary measures.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams revealed that Addo’s efforts to enforce discipline in the Black Stars camp have caused a fallout with senior members of the squad.

According to Adams, the coach’s initiatives, such as mandatory team breakfasts, fines for lateness, and public reprimands of players, have not been well received when speaking on ABN sports segment.

Otto Addo has lost the dressing room. One player told me that Otto Addo introduced some quite unpopular things among the playing body

The journalist detailed specific grievances, including instances of players being publicly scolded in front of their teammates.

He has introduced compulsory breakfast, which is a norm at the club level. He also instituted fines for lateness. One player told me they were late for a meeting, and he scolded them in front of everyone.

These measures, while aimed at fostering discipline, are said to have alienated many players, leaving Otto Addo with the support of only a few within the squad.

Otto Addo has lost all the key players except for just two. Due to some of the decisions he made during the qualifiers, he lost the trust of most of them

Otto Addo retained as Black Stars coach

Despite the reported unrest in the camp and calls from fans and pundits for Otto Addo’s dismissal, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to retain him as the head coach.

Black Stars management committee chairman Dr. Randy Abbey confirmed the GFA’s stance, expressing confidence in Addo’s ability to lead the team moving forward.