Countryman Songo tears into Randy Abbey over Black Stars Management Committee role

Renowned sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, has raised concerns over the appointment of Dr. Randy Abbey as the chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee.

Songo questioned the rationale behind Dr. Abbey’s appointment, citing his involvement in previous management committees that oversaw Ghana's underwhelming campaigns in major tournaments, including the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2023 AFCON.

The current committee, which includes former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Greater Accra Regional Football Association Chairman Samuel Aboabire, and Medeama SC President Moses Armah, has been tasked with stabilising the Black Stars and ensuring the team’s success.

Dr. Abbey’s mandate as chairman will involve negotiating government deals to adequately equip and position the team for international competitions.

While acknowledging Dr. Abbey’s intelligence and deep knowledge of sports, Countryman Songo questioned his suitability for the role, citing a lack of tangible achievements during his tenure.

Randy Abbey's intelligence and sports knowledge are undeniable, but does that make him the best candidate for the job? His tenure, dating back to the Kwesi Nyantakyi era, was marked by a lack of trophies, and his recent reappointment has not yielded better results.

The outspoken journalist also criticised Dr. Abbey’s involvement in key decisions, such as the appointment of head coach Milovan Rajevac during Ghana’s disappointing 2021 AFCON campaign, as well as his role in subsequent failed tournaments.

Abbey was part of the committee that presided over Ghana's disastrous performances at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire. Despite his long tenure, results have only worsened. Perhaps it's time to consider alternative candidates who can bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the team.

What's next for Black Stars