Otto Addo retained as Black Stars coach - Randy Abbey confirms

Dr. Randy Abbey, Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, has confirmed that Otto Addo will continue as the head coach of Ghana's senior national football team.

This decision, made by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), aims to maintain stability and focus on securing the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite failing to lead the team to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in Morocco, the GFA has decided to keep Otto Addo at the helm.

The team’s inability to qualify for AFCON sparked widespread criticism from Ghanaians, with many calling for his dismissal.

However, Dr. Abbey stated in an interview with Original FM that the GFA remains committed to Otto Addo.

The GFA has already made its decision to retain Otto Addo. The current focus is on the World Cup qualifiers

He acknowledged the team's recent underwhelming performances and emphasised the importance of reversing the negative trend to restore the Black Stars to their winning ways.

We are committed to addressing the poor results that led to the team's AFCON failure. Our goal is to change the course and bring the Black Stars back to their glory days.

The Black Stars will be striving for their fifth World Cup appearance, having first participated in the global tournament in 2006.

GFA to strengthen Otto Addo’s technical team

In preparation for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March, the Ghana Football Association plans to revamp the Black Stars’ technical team.

Reports indicate that the two assistant coaches may be replaced to create room for new personnel to bolster the team's performance.