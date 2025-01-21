John Paintsil can do the Black Stars job better than Otto Addo - Charles Taylor

Former Black Stars midfielder Charles Taylor has voiced his belief that John Paintsil, the current assistant coach, would be a more effective head coach for the national team than Otto Addo.

Speaking on Angel FM, Taylor emphasised that coaching is less about expertise levels and more about the ability to build rapport with players. He argued that strong player-coach relationships are critical to achieving success on the field.

John Paintsil can do the job better than Otto Addo if he is put in charge. Coaching isn’t about a certain level of expertise. It’s about how you engage with the players, and that is key to winning games.

The Black Stars will be seeking to go all out to make it to the Mundial.

Otto Addo under scrutiny

Otto Addo has faced significant criticism following the Black Stars' poor performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The team failed to secure a single victory in six matches, marking one of the worst qualifying campaigns in Ghanaian football history. As a result, Ghana will miss the tournament for the ninth time.

GFA to revamp technical team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is reportedly considering changes to the Black Stars’ technical team ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which resume in March.

This move aims to strengthen the team and improve its chances of securing a fifth World Cup appearance.