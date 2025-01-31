We want to give scholarships and opportunities to young athletes - Kofi Adams

The Sports and Recreational Minister-designate, Kofi Adams, has assured Ghanaians that his tenure will prioritize scholarships and opportunities for young athletes.

Speaking before the Appointment Committee, Adams expressed his commitment to revitalising Ghanaian sports and reigniting passion for the game.

We want to provide scholarships and learning opportunities for young athletes

Reviving the Ghana Premier League and sports development

The Ghana Premier League has been a major talking point among sports enthusiasts and club supporters. Many have criticised its declining standards, poor infrastructure, and lack of financial incentives for players.

Addressing these concerns, Kofi Adams outlined his vision to modernise the Winneba Sports College, ensuring that the institution provides top-tier training for technical professionals in the game.

We have identified several issues affecting our Premier League. We plan to modernise and upgrade the Winneba Sports College to train more technical professionals. Additionally, we will introduce stipends to retain players. We want to bring back the love for football and encourage fans to return to the stadiums to support their favourite teams.

The phrase "Bringing Back the Love" has become a rallying cry among football stakeholders in Ghana, aiming to restore fan enthusiasm and improve stadium attendance.

Asante Kotoko coach laments poor attendance

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum, has expressed deep frustration over the poor attendance at matches, despite the team’s impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League.