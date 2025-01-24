Kofi Adams calls for parliamentary probe into $245M African Games expenditure

The designated Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has called for a parliamentary investigation into the expenditures related to Ghana’s hosting of the 13th All-Africa Games.

The country reportedly spent over $245 million on the event, with $195 million allocated to infrastructure, $15 million for feeding athletes during the 15-day competition, and $48 million on operational costs—expenditures justified by the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The Forum for Accountable Governance, along with other organisations, has also petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the financial details surrounding the games.

Speaking on the matter, Kofi Adams assured the public that the 9th Parliament would address the concerns raised about the spending.

I remember in Parliament, issues were raised about it. The only unfortunate thing is that we couldn’t take the report of the… committee that went into looking into areas of sports before the 8th Parliament terminated.

But the 9th Parliament is back, and we can see what we can do about that report, whether it will be retabled or the issues could be referred to the committee again, and then they will look at it and resubmit it for consideration

He further assured that no avenue for accountability would be overlooked.

So, we are not ruling out anything. But let’s go through the processes first, and then we’ll see what they look into and what will come out of the loop.

Calls for accountability

The significant expenditure has sparked public interest and calls for transparency, with many questioning whether the funds were used effectively.