Sports go beyond football and Black Stars - Kofi Adams

The Minister Designate for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has committed to promoting the growth of all sports in Ghana, aiming to move beyond the previous focus on football.

Under Mustapha Ussif’s leadership during the NPP government, the Sports Ministry faced criticism for prioritising the Black Stars while other sports were neglected. Adams, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Buem Constituency, has promised to adopt a more inclusive approach.

In an interview with GHOne TV, Adams acknowledged the cultural and emotional significance of the Black Stars to Ghanaians but stressed the importance of supporting all sports disciplines.

Sports is not football; sports is not just the Black Stars. Sports go beyond football, and football should go beyond the Black Stars. But, of course, the Black Stars are the ultimate. We want to see our Black Stars back again.

He continued:

Black Stars have their management, Black Queens have their management, and badminton has its management… As a sports minister, you are responsible for all of these federations; you are not only responsible for the Black Stars.

Adams' approach to sports development

Adams further explained that his leadership would support all sports federations, from football to badminton, and that he would do everything in his power to ensure their success.

Stating that:

I know that football is the nation’s love, and so you don’t reduce your attention on what the nation loves, but you develop all other sports because everything must be developed holistically.

Adams before his nomination expressed how big a boxing fan he is, and will be looking at developing all the other sporting disciplines in the country.