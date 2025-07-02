Ablekuma North: NPP rejects EC’s decision to rerun 19 polling stations as ‘bogus’

The main opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North constituency.

In a statement dated 2 July, the EC disclosed that the decision was reached after a meeting with representatives of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, as part of efforts to resolve the long-standing electoral impasse in the constituency.

However, the NPP claims it has not received any official notice regarding a rerun of the elections in the disputed polling stations.

ALSO READ: EC to rerun parliamentary elections in 19 disputed polling stations in Ablekuma North

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, contested the EC’s decision, pointing out that an Accra High Court had earlier instructed the Commission to complete the collation process—not to conduct a rerun.

He accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of coercing the EC into taking the decision, stating:

They informed Parliament that the number of polling stations left to be collated and declared is three. All that is needed is police protection to finalise the process. Now they return to say they want to rerun elections in 19 polling stations. Is this right?

He further stressed:

We are saying that there are no elections. The Electoral Commission’s announcement of a rerun and the setting of a date is bogus. The party will not comply. We know the courts have spoken, and the EC’s decision to defy those rulings will not stand the test of time.