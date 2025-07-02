UPSA students removed from campus over ‘indecent’ dressing (video)

Several students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), have been removed from campus for what the institution describes as “indecent” dressing.

In videos circulating on social media, the university’s task force is seen escorting students off the premises for wearing attire deemed inappropriate on campus.

Reports indicate that the affected students were asked to leave their lecture halls and return to their homes or hostels to change into clothing considered more “decent.”

This development follows a notice reportedly issued by the university’s Dean of Students, warning against indecent dressing and emphasising that the dress code policy outlined in the Undergraduate Students’ Handbook remains fully in effect.

The notice, sighted by Pulse Ghana, stated that enforcement of the rules would take effect from Tuesday, 1st July 2025. It directed:

You are, therefore, reminded to keep abreast with the provisions on the dress code as stated in the Undergraduate Students' Handbook, 2018, on the University's website. With effect from 1st July 2025, a task force will be positioned at strategic locations on campus to enforce the dress code and bring sanity to campus.

UPSA administration block

It further stated:

Note that you will not be allowed into lecture halls with unkempt hair, shorts, bathroom slippers, tracksuits, anklets, nose rings, etc., to mention a few. We uphold our mantra: 'Scholarship with Professionalism.