Top African footballer arrested for refusing to wear seatbelt on plane (Video)

Algerian midfielder Youcef Belaïli found himself in trouble with French police on Wednesday after being arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The 32-year-old, who plays for Tunisian club Espérance, was detained after landing on a flight from New York.

According to reports from DZ Foot, the incident began when Belaïli refused to put on his seatbelt during the journey. What started as a simple safety issue then got out of hand, with an argument breaking out on the plane.

Belaïli had been in the spotlight recently for much better reasons. He was part of the Espérance squad that took part in FIFA's Club World Cup, where the North African side competed against some of the world's biggest teams.

He scored the only goal when Esperance defeated Los Angeles FC by a lone goal.

Though Espérance didn't make it past the early rounds, it was still a proud moment for the club and their fans.

Authorities to handle misconduct

The midfielder, who has represented Algeria at international level, now faces questions about his conduct. Airlines take safety rules very seriously, and refusing to follow basic instructions like wearing a seatbelt can lead to serious consequences.

This isn't the kind of headlines Belaïli would have wanted after representing his club on the world stage. Espérance will be hoping their player can sort out this mess quickly and get back to focusing on football.

The arrest has made waves across North African football circles, with many fans disappointed to see a player who should be setting a good example getting into trouble over something so avoidable.

French police are expected to deal with the matter, though it's unclear what charges, if any, Belaïli might face.

For now, the footballer's airport drama has overshadowed his recent Club World Cup appearance.

