How much each African team earned at FIFA Club World Cup

African football clubs have walked away from the FIFA Club World Cup with millions of dollars despite their disappointing early exits, showing that even defeat can be financially rewarding at the world's biggest club tournament.

All four African representatives; South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, Egypt's Al Ahly, Morocco's Wydad Casablanca, and Tunisia's Esperance, were knocked out after the group stage, but they still earned substantial prize money that dwarfs what they would receive from winning their own continental competitions.

Each African team received a $9.55 million for participation.

Mamelodi Sundowns - $12.6 million

Mamelodi v Fluminese

Mamelodi Sundowns topped the African earnings table with $12.6 million after putting in the continent's best performance.

The South African champions managed to beat South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai and secured a valuable draw against Brazil's Fluminense, though they suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in an entertaining clash.

Al Ahly and Esperance - $11.6 million

Al Ahly

Al Ahly and Esperance each pocketed $11.6 million despite mixed results. The Egyptian giants failed to win a single match but showed their fighting spirit with two draws, including a thrilling 4-4 stalemate with Porto that highlighted their attacking quality.

Esperance v Chelsea

Esperance managed one victory over American side LAFC but couldn't overcome defeats to Premier League giants Chelsea and Brazilian powerhouse Flamengo.

Wydad Casablanca - $9.6 million

Wydad Casablanca v Man City

Wydad Casablanca earned $9.6 million despite being handed the tournament's toughest group. The Moroccan club faced an uphill battle against Manchester City and Juventus, failing to secure any wins but still benefiting from FIFA's generous participation fees.

The tournament's prize structure rewards all teams handsomely, with FIFA distributing $525 million among the 32 clubs. Each victory is worth $2 million whilst draws earn teams $1 million, on top of substantial base participation fees.

These figures put African football's earning potential into perspective as the entire FIFA Club World Cup prize money for African teams exceeds what they could earn from winning major continental trophies.