Lionel Messi's surprise Barcelona return confirmed

Lionel Messi will return to Camp Nou for a special tribute match once Barcelona's stadium renovations are completed, the club has officially confirmed.

The Argentine legend spent nearly 20 years at the Spanish giants before his emotional departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. During his time in Catalonia, he established himself as a true icon, winning 34 major trophies including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League crowns.

Barcelona have always intended to honour Messi's incredible achievements, and vice-president Elena Fort has now confirmed the tribute will take place when they return to their renovated home ground.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, she said:

Leo Messi's tribute at Camp Nou must take place when the stadium is 100% finished. It will definitely happen because he is the best player in Barca's history.

Elena Fort - Barcelona Vice-President

Barcelona have been playing at the Olympic Stadium since June 2023 whilst Camp Nou undergoes major reconstruction work. The ambitious project is expected to be completed by 2026, with the stadium's capacity increasing to 105,000, making it Europe's largest football venue. Fort added:

I think that in the summer of 2026, we will be able to say that the stadium is finished. Visually it won't be 100% finished, the roof will need to be closed. But everything will be there.

Messi's new adventures

Lionel Messi is loving soccer again with Inter Miami.CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

A tribute match at the ground where Messi produced so many magical moments will be a fitting celebration for a player who scored an incredible 672 goals in 778 appearances for the club.

The 38-year-old has won a record eight Ballon d'Or awards alongside his team honours.