NBA star risks losing GH₵430 million over illegal betting investigation

American basketball player Malik Beasley could miss out on a massive payday worth approximately 430 million Ghana cedis after being placed under investigation for allegedly betting on NBA games.

The 28-year-old free agent was reportedly in talks with the Detroit Pistons over a three-year contract worth $42 million (around GH₵432 million) before the gambling probe brought negotiations to a halt.

According to leading NBA insider Shams Charania, Beasley is being investigated by a US attorney for suspected betting on basketball games, including both final results and specific situations during matches.

The investigation comes at a crucial time for Beasley, who had an impressive 2024-25 season, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists whilst shooting 41.6% from three-point range. His strong performance had made him one of the most sought-after free agents in the league.

However, the gambling allegations have put his lucrative contract talks on ice, potentially costing him millions of dollars and damaging his reputation in the process.

Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley's lawyer responds to investigations

Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, has defended his client, emphasising that no charges have been filed against the player. Speaking to ESPN, Haney said:

An investigation is not an accusation. Malik is afforded the same presumption of innocence as anyone else under the United States Constitution. He has not been charged with anything at this time.

Malik Beasley

The 6'4" guard began his professional career after being drafted 19th overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016, following his college career at Florida State.

MUST READ: Boxer who smoked weed before bout gets electric shock while celebrating victory