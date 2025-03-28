LeBron James bashes journalist for wearing Manchester United jacket (Video)

Basketball superstar LeBron James couldn’t resist poking fun at a journalist for wearing Manchester United-branded attire during a press conference.

The 40-year-old Lakers forward, who is a part-owner of Liverpool Football Club, Manchester United's fierce rivals, commented on the journalist's choice of jacket.

James, who originally owned a 2% stake in the club back in 2011 before converting it to a 1% stake in Fenway Sports Group (FSG), was quick to show his allegiance to the Reds.

Known for his regular appearances in Liverpool kits, LeBron playfully mocked Lakers journalist Mike Trudell when he turned up wearing a Manchester United jacket.

With a grin, LeBron quipped, “That's a horrible jacket, by the way,” before jokingly motioning to rip off the Red Devils crest.

On the court, LeBron’s focus was on the Lakers’ dramatic 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls earlier that day.

Despite the Lakers holding a five-point lead with 11 seconds remaining, the Bulls scored nine points in the final moments, while the Lakers managed just two. LeBron finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds, and 12 assists.

Liverpool and Manchester United return to action

Meanwhile, Liverpool will return to Premier League action in a fierce Merseyside derby against Everton after a losing the EFL Cup to Newcastle United just before the international break.

Arne Slot’s men will hope to hand their archrivals a beating having drawn the last derby due to a last-gasp James Tarkowski equaliser.