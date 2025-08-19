W/R: 4 soldiers arrested over unauthorised anti-galamsey raids in Tarkwa

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested four military personnel for allegedly conducting unauthorised raids at Simpa Junction in the Tarkwa Nsuaem District of the Western Region.

The arrests were made during a tactical operation on Monday, August 18, when the task force seized the soldiers’ weapons and equipment. Authorities say the men were carrying out illegal operations in the area under the guise of national security.

Preliminary findings suggest the suspects may be linked to outlawed groups that stage unlawful anti-mining activities across the country. Similar cases have been reported in other mining communities.

The four military officers have since been handed over to the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces at Apremdo in Takoradi for further investigation and disciplinary measures.

Officials believe the arrests will provide relief to licensed mining companies and individuals engaged in legitimate business in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

NAIMOS has further assured the public that it is strengthening its joint operations with state security agencies as part of the government’s renewed effort to combat illegal mining and its harmful impact on the environment.

What is the way forward?

In a related development, Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has revealed that President John Dramani Mahama is preparing to launch a decisive and uncompromising crackdown on illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey.

This announcement comes in the wake of the August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region, which claimed eight lives, including those of Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, August 14, Mr Ablakwa stressed that the President intends to lead an unprecedented nationwide fight against the menace.

I can confirm to you that you are going to see a fight that has never been witnessed before in this country. President Mahama is going to lead a very ruthless and relentless fight against galamsey.

He didn’t mince his words. We had a brief cabinet meeting, and the President was very clear that he would lead a war we have never seen before to stop this existential threat confronting us.

