Cambridge Dictionary adds 6,000+ new words including skibidi, delulu, tradwife

The Cambridge Dictionary, the world's most widely used online English dictionary for language learners, has incorporated more than 6,000 new words, phrases, and definitions in its latest annual update.

This significant expansion reflects the growing influence of internet culture and social media on contemporary English language usage.

The dictionary's recent entries include several terms that have gained prominence through viral social media content and celebrity usage:

Skibidi – Defined as a versatile word with multiple meanings, such as "cool" or "bad", or used without a specific meaning for humorous effect. The term originated from a popular YouTube animated series and gained mainstream recognition when Kim Kardashian featured "skibidi toilet" content on her social media platforms.

Delulu – A shortened form of "delusional", describing the act of believing in unrealistic or false concepts, typically by personal choice. The term received notable political attention when Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used the phrase "delulu with no solulu" during parliamentary proceedings.

Tradwife – An abbreviation for "traditional wife", referring to married women who embrace conventional domestic roles while documenting their lifestyle on social media. This concept has gained significant visibility through influencers such as Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm.

Broligarchy – A combination of "bro" and "oligarchy", describing small groups of wealthy, powerful men, particularly in technology sectors, who possess or seek political influence. The term was notably applied to technology leaders attending recent political events.

Workplace and Technology Terms

The pandemic-driven shift toward remote work has contributed several new professional terms:

Mouse jiggler – A device or software application designed to simulate computer activity during periods of actual inactivity

Work wife/work spouse – Terms acknowledging close professional relationships characterised by mutual support and trust

Colin McIntosh, the Cambridge Dictionary's Lexical Programme Manager, emphasised the institution's careful curation process.

The dictionary only incorporates terms that demonstrate sustained usage across multiple platforms and contexts, ensuring long-term linguistic relevance rather than temporary trend adoption.

The selection methodology involves comprehensive monitoring of usage patterns across social media, mainstream media, and celebrity endorsements. This rigorous approach distinguishes between fleeting internet phenomena and genuine linguistic evolution.

Cultural and Linguistic Significance

This substantial update represents the Cambridge Dictionary's recognition that digital platforms have become primary catalysts for language development.

Internet culture now influences English language evolution as significantly as traditional academic and literary sources, marking a fundamental shift in how new words enter common usage.

