How Benjamin Asare went from not having Trotro fare to becoming Ghana’s number one

Benjamin Asare’s journey to becoming Ghana’s number one goalkeeper is a story of perseverance, hard work, and the support of someone who saw potential in him when few others did.

It all started in the heart of Ghana, where a young Asare, struggling financially, played football without the comfort of a steady income or transport to get him to training sessions.

But it was during this challenging time that Annor Walker, then the coach of Great Olympics, first saw the spark in Asare.

At the time, Asare was playing for Sporting Mirren, and though his talent was undeniable, he faced an uphill battle. His dream of playing professionally seemed distant, with financial hardships hindering his progress.

But Walker, with his keen eye for talent, didn’t let that go unnoticed. He saw something in the goalkeeper that others might have missed; raw potential and the hunger to succeed.

Walker, who had a reputation for developing players, approached Asare with an offer to join Great Olympics.

It wasn’t an easy offer; the club, like Asare, was facing its own set of challenges. Despite the financial struggles at Great Olympics, Walker was determined to give Asare the support he needed to grow.

Walker recalled in an interview with Takoradi-based Oil City Radio how he had to come through for the goalkeeper.

There were financial challenges, but I told him I would support him.

Walker’s commitment went beyond just coaching. Sometimes after training session, when Asare had no way to get home, Walker would give him transport fare.

His breakthrough moment came when he joined Hearts of Oak, where he continued to impress with his consistent performances. But his biggest stage came when he donned the Black Stars jersey.

Benjamin Asare impresses on Black Stars debut

In the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Asare stood tall in goal for Ghana, earning praise for keeping two clean sheets, and earning the trust of coach Otto Addo, who confirmed that Asare would remain the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team.

Reflecting on Asare’s journey, Walker believes everything fell into place at the right time.

We always say God's time is the best, so I believe this is the right time for Benjamin Asare.