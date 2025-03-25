Ghana player rating vs Madagascar: Benjamin Asare 8/10, Partey 9/10, Semenyo average

Black Stars delivered a commanding performance in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, defeating Madagascar 3-0 with Thomas Partey netting a brace and Mohammed Kudus adding a third.

The Black Stars seized an early lead when Partey headed in a precise cross from captain Jordan Ayew. Despite Madagascar controlling 51% of possession, they struggled to penetrate Ghana’s resolute defence.

Kudus came close to doubling the lead in the 15th minute but was denied by a sharp save from Madagascar’s goalkeeper.

After the break, Ghana intensified their attacking pressure. Partey struck again, converting another Ayew delivery—this time from a corner—before Kudus sealed the victory with a composed finish, assisted once more by Ayew.

Madagascar’s best opportunity came late in the match, but goalkeeper Benjamin Asare stood firm to preserve the clean sheet.

The win solidifies Ghana’s position at the top of Group I with 15 points, maintaining their strong push for World Cup qualification.

Pulse Sports Ghana Player Ratings

Benjamin Asare – 8/10

The goalkeeper secured his second consecutive clean sheet for the national team, making three saves—including one crucial stop—despite facing limited pressure.

Alexander Djiku – 6/10

A solid defensive display, ensuring Madagascar found no openings through Ghana’s backline.

Gideon Mensah – 6/10

Reliable at left-back, contributing effectively to Ghana’s defensive stability.

Mohammed Salisu – 7/10

The Monaco defender nearly scored for the second straight game and remained composed under minimal pressure.

Jerome Opoku – 7/10

Delivered a strong performance, working seamlessly with the defensive unit to shut down attacks.

Kingsley Schindler – 6/10

Deployed as a right-back, the winger put in an average shift but fulfilled his defensive duties.

Francis Abu – 8/10

Controlled the midfield well, neutralising Madagascar’s creative threats and maintaining Ghana’s dominance.

Thomas Partey – 9/10 (Man of the Match)

The Arsenal midfielder scored twice—his first goals for Ghana since 2022—and dictated play with authority.

Mohammed Kudus – 8/10

Lively in midfield, showcasing his trademark dribbling and capping his performance with a well-taken goal.

Jordan Ayew – 8/10

The captain was instrumental, providing a hat-trick of assists and leading by example throughout the match.

Antoine Semenyo – 6/10

Had limited influence on the game but worked hard in his role.